Actor Sushant Sushant Rajput‘s untimely demise has shaken the entire fraternity and his fans. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of the actor from his happy days. Recently, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi’s video dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput goes viral. The BTS video is from the sets of Dil Bechara and was shared by the veteran actor’s granddaughter. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Roopa Ganguly Alleges Actor’s Instagram Posts Are Being Deleted For Evidence Tampering

The viral video shows, Sushant and Subbalakshmi smiling and making faces while waiting for their shots on the sets of Dil Bechara. The caption reads as, “Ammamma with Sushant ❤️ two of them full of positivity…”. The video has garnered 174,834 views as of now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Reveals What Kriti Sanon Told Him at Actor's Funeral

Subbalakshmi plays the role of Sushant Singh’s onscreen grandmother in Dil Bechara. The video shows them enjoying each other’s company as Kai Po Che’s song Manja plays in the background. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Talks About Ankita Lokhande, Says She Visited The Family in Patna After Actor's Demise

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s dance in BTS video:

View this post on Instagram Ammamma with Sushant ❤️ two of them full of positivity… A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last shot film directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film’s release has been postponed multiple times, due to post-production delays and then again due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Dil Bechara is announced for a digital release Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant’s love for cinema.

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his Bandra house. The police had discovered medical prescriptions and antidepressants from the actor’s room. There was no suicide note left by the actor.