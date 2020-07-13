Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Update: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year, leaving his fans disheartened, numb and shocked. His untimely death due to suicide left a void in the hearts of the entire nation as well. Ever since his death, a lot of speculations came up related to his depression due to nepotism, mental illness, workplace bullying, and whatnot. There are several people who have suspected a foul play in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case including actor Shekhar Suman, who has demanded a CBI inquiry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Talks About Justice, Thanks Fans in a Facebook Post

Shekhar Suman has been actively speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on social media. Shekhar has recently requested the fans to light a diya and offer silent prayer on Tuesday, July 14 on Sushant's one month death anniversary. The actor said that Sushant will 'remain in our hearts forever' in his tweet. "On the morning of 14th July lets all light a diya, a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n positivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever.#justiceforSushantforum, reads the tweet".

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 12, 2020

In another tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Our focus remains Sushant and only http://Sushant.No news,no incident will distract us from us our path. Our focus and determination is to get justice for him and a #cbiforsushant and justice we will get for him no matter what.#MahaGovtCBIForSushant”.

Suman urges people to stand for Sushant Singh Rajput. He says ‘aage badein and awaz uthai’ in his tweet. “Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein#justiceforSushantforum”, he further added.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at the age of 34. The final postmortem report has been received by police and the cause of death has been cited as asphyxia due to hanging. Till now Mumbai Police have interrogated a total of 30 people including his family, staff, household worker, Mahesh Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bansali among others. As per the reports, the actor was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment for the same.