Mumbai Police's first statement to the media in the Sushant Singh Rajput case was that the actor was suffering from depression. Recently, news channel India Today accessed the statement of Sushant's psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Walker. She was one of the psychiatrists who treated the late actor. The statement was given to Mumbai Police on July 16. In her statement, Dr. Suzanne had said that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and that his condition had worsened in October 2019. The doctor told in her statement that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had informed her that Sushant was getting suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Suzanne Walker revealed that Sushant was shy because he was teased a lot during his childhood days. He was very close to his mother, and when she passed away died due to a panic attack, he got close to his sisters but was not close to his father. Sushant was aware of bipolar disorder but could not accept it. He was not taking medicines of treatment.

Dr. Suzanne Walker in her statement further said, "I felt that Mr. Sushant Singh's condition is extremely serious and he needs immediate treatment, hence I asked him to come on the date 07/11/2019 at 4:45 pm. After that I gave her my clinic address and asked her to inform about the treatment going on to Mr. Sushant Singh. After that, at approximately 4:45 pm, Miss Rhea Chakraborty and Mr Sushant Singh Rajput came to me. On that day, I had met him for the first time. I asked Rhea Chakraborty to stand outside and had a clinical discussion with Mr Sushant Singh Rajput."

After the first meeting, the doctor concluded, "In this session, I came to the following conclusions: His anxiety had increased since the last 10 days and it would not reduce even after taking medicine. Taking a scale of 1 to 10 for anxiety, his mental condition had reached 9. His anxiety had increased a lot in 2013-14. When he was young, he had taken Aderol medicine, twice every week to increase his concentration, as a treatment of ADHD. He was very shy. Hence, his peers used to tease him. When he was 15 -16 years old, his mother had passed away due to panic attack. According to what he told me, he was very close to his mother. After her death, he was close to his sister, but I found him not close to his father. Mr Sushant Singh discussed about space, astronomy and physics.

His speech and behavior were completely irrelevant and very fast. On that, I was sure that Sushant Singh Rajput is suffering from bipolar disorder.”

Dr. Suzanne claimed that Sushant was suffering from this disease for the past 20 years. He himself her that he suffered from the symptoms at a very young age. Similar symptoms were experienced in the years 2013 and 2014.