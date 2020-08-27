In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was the late actor’s girlfriend spoke to a news channel for the first time ever since the death. She broke her silence and opened up on the allegations made on her by many people. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput opened up to her about his relationship with his father KK Singh. As per Rhea’s claims, Sushant said that his relationship with his father wasn’t good since childhood. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Ankit Acharya: Rhea Chakraborty is Twisting, Manipulating The Narrative

Rhea said, "Sushant told me that he didn't have a good relationship with his father ever since he was a child. It was because his father left them at a young age. Sushant loved her mother a lot and obviously it affected him when his father left."

In the interview with India Today, Rhea revealed that her relation with Sushant's family was spoiled after his sister Priyanka Singh molested her when she was drunk. Rhea also said that she went on a meditation camp with Sushant's other sister Meetu.

A few days ago, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father Krishna Kishore Singh did not enjoy cordial relations. Raut had mentioned the same in a strongly-worded column in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana. “It is true. How many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface. Sushant and his father Krishna Kishore Singh did not enjoy cordial relations, as he was upset by the latter’s (father’s) decision to remarry.”