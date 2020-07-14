It’s been a month to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise but fans, close friends and family are still disheartened, numb and shocked. His death due to suicide left a void in the hearts of the entire nation as well. Sushant’s upcoming film Dil Bechara is all set for a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 24. After dropping the much-anticipated trailer and title song of Dil Bechara, the makers on Tuesday dropped a teaser of the second song ‘Taare Ginn’ from the film. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput One Month Death Anniversary: Shekhar Suman Lights a Lamp For The Late Actor

The teaser showcased a glimpse of the late actor as Manny and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu. Music maestro AR Rahman took to social media to share the announcement. The makers are all set to drop a soothing song Taare Ginn on Wednesday, July 15. The teaser managed to create excitement among netizens, with many retweeting the same. Also Read - Dil Bechara Actor Sanjana Sanghi Shares Heart-warming Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Moments Will Now Remain Memories'

In the song, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are sharing an affectionate moment, while a soulful, pleasant tune plays in the background. Taare Ginn is sung by singers Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Also Read - Ab Toh Kabhi Phone Bhi Nai Aiga Tera: Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput’s One Month Death Anniversary

Watch the teaser of Taare Gin here:



The first song Dil Bechara made all of us emotional as we saw Sushant’s sparkling eyes, smile and dance. The song has garnered over 42 million.

In a report published by Mid-Day, AR Rahman revealed how he didn’t follow any rule or formula while composing the music for Dil Bechara and totally trusted his heart. The legendary music composer said that he found director Mukesh’s energy ‘infectious’ and that kept him energetic throughout. Rahman added that the music of the film already had a heart and now, it has got memories of Sushant as well. “There is no formula for composing music; it depends on what appeases the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, the memories of Sushant,” he explained.

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, also stars Sanjana Sanghi and it will be her debut in Bollywood. The film is an official adaptation of the book, The Fault In Our Stars.