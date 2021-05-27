Mumbai: June 14 marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On the occasion, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti announced a month-long solitary retreat. Also Read - Viral Video: Hospital Staff Sings 'Namo Namo Ji Shankara' from Sushant Singh Rajput's Film for COVID Patients | Watch

Sushant’s sister took to social media sharing his picture and announced the same and wrote that one must celebrate Sushant’s death anniversary with his sweet memories. ”I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to the internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on,” she wrote. Also Read - Shashank Director Submits Affidavit in Response to Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Petition, Says 'Film is Not Based on SSR'

Following the announcement, several of Sushant’s fans took to the comment section remembering the late actor. While one of his fans wrote, ”The best way to remember our rockstar and cherishing his memories…. SSR is an emotion,” another social media user commented, ”Miss him so badly…I don’t use ‘was’ for him, he is still ‘is’ for me..Wonder if he returns someday mysteriously.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Moves Delhi High Court Against Biopic, HC Issues Notice to Makers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Sushant’s sisters Shweta and Priyanka often post their late brother’s picture on social media remembering him.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His sudden demise not only left family and fans shocked. His last movie Dil Bechara was released a month after his death. Recently, his 2019 movie Chhichhore bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards. The producer of the movie, Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the award to Sushant.