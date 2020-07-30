After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s complaint, his Mumbai-based sister Mitu Singh came forward and recorded her statement to Bihar Police. She revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had called her on June 8 and informed her about the argument she had with the late actor Sushant. Post which, Mitu reportedly went to stay with him, as Rhea had left their Bandra house. And, after four days of being with her brother, on June 12 Mitu Singh returned to her own residence. As per the reports, Mitu then went to stay with Sushant, as Rhea had left his Bandra residence. Also Read - SSR Case: Maharashtra BJP Continues to Demand CBI Inquiry Even After Supreme Court's Decision

Mitu Singh told Bihar police that she reached Sushant's residence on June 8 and left on June 12 as she had her kids to look after. On the day of death, Mitu received a call from Sushant's roommate who said he is not opening his door for a few hours. She rushed to his house and found him hanging on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police is investigating the case and going through all the evidence collected by Mumbai Police so far. So Mumbai police have halted the investigation and are in a wait and watch mode. The Mumbai police will not be recording any more statements till Bihar police are done with their probe.

The Supreme Court has said no to the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to demand the case to be transferred to the CBI. BJP leader Ashish Shelar tweeted, “Disturbing facts, unanswered Qs & twists in #SushantSinghRajput case! Dabbang dir alleges money laundering in Bandra Bhai’s NGO, but police silent ! Director spared, clueless CEO/manager grilled ! Social media chatter says Yuva leader pullin strings?? (1/2)”, followed by “Home Min gives daily briefing, instead of Police PRO ! Sister says she took girlfriend name, Mum Pol says NO ! Father says crores missing frm bank a/c Girlfriend wants CBI probe, but Min says NO ! Innocent questioned, suspects ignored ?

CBI probe is MUST ! (2/2)” (sic)”.