In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's sister Nitu Singh, whom he used to refer as Rani Di, knew about Sushant's health. In the WhatsApp chat, accessed by India Today, wherein Nitu Singh and actor's ex-manager Shruti Modi chat with each other regarding Sushant's health. However, the family has claimed that they were not aware of Sushant's heal or depression. The chat is dated November 26, 2019.

The chat reads:

Shruti Modi: Hi, Shruti here. I'll be outside.

Nitu Singh: Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr’s prescriptions.

Shruti Modi: Yes, give me few minutes, sending

Nitu Singh: Also wd (would) like to meet the Dr who can come to home

Shruti Modi: Sure

Nitu Singh: Tell me what time would he be able to come.

Shruti Modi: I will check and tell you.

Shruti Modi also sends her the prescriptions.

Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya – whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. Though he declined to speak with the media in Mumbai, at Panaji, he said that he had no connection with the case and was being framed. “I did not know Sushant personally, nor had ever met him. I had met her (Rhea) in 2017… I have no connection whatsoever in the Sushant case,” he said. The owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, Arya will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday morning.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team for 17 hours, deposed before the agency once again on Sunday along with her brother Showik in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.