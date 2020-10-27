Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka and Meetu Kapoor, have requested the Bombay High Court for an early hearing of their petition. As per the India Today report, they fear that they could be arrested by the CBI at any moment. Also Read - Hathras Case: Supreme Court Directs Allahabad HC to Monitor 'All Aspects' of CBI Probe

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty has opposed the petition filed by the late actor's sisters for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police. The division of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik had earlier asked Meetu and Priyanka as to what was the urgency in hearing the petition. The sisters had filed the petition for quashing the FIR Registered by the actor Rhea.

Lawyer Madhav Thorat, who appeared for the sisters, told the court that since there is already an FIR against the sisters, they are already an accused in the case and that is why they fear that they could be arrested any time. In the petition, Priyanka and Meetu are also seeking an interim relief that no coercive steps are taken against them.

On September 7, 2020, Rhea had registered an FIR against the sisters for forgery and giving medication to Sushant which were wrongly prescribed. She also claimed that Sushant’s sisters along with some doctors, hatched a conspiracy and obtained a false prescription containing banned medicines and annexed the same without supervising dose and quantity which may have resulted into a chronic anxiety attack and resulted in Sushant’s suicide. The FIR was registered by Bandra police and was transferred to CBI.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde appeared for Rhea in the case and said that he has already filed a reply to the petition. The affidavit reads, “Sushant was very much in Mumbai, Maharashtra and not in New Delhi. That is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a Cardiologist thought it is fit to prescribe medications to a person he did not know and had never met with Psychotropic substances. There is nothing to indicate that there was ever any teleconference held between Sushant and the accused doctor.”