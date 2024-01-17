Home

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Extends Support to Ankita Lokhande Amid Trolling And Breakdowns, ‘Most Genuine…’

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti supported Ankita Lokhande, who is being subjected to trolling and bashing for discussing the late actor inside Bigg Boss 17 house - Check Post!

Ankita Lokhande happens to be one of the strongest contenders on the reality show. The popular TV star has never failed to make the headlines ever since she stepped into the reality show. Ankita has been going through a rough patch with her husband Vicky Jain inside the Bigg Boss house. In a recent interview with Ankita’s mother, she pointed out that her daughter has been in touch with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members. Soon after the interview went viral, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti extended her support for Ankita Lokhande. Singh took to her Instagram and wrote, “We adore you Ankii, you are truly the best and most genuine (sic),” along with some unseen pictures of the duo.

Shweta Singh Extends Support to Ankita:

Ankita Lokhande maintains a strong connection with her former BF Sushant and his family, as evidenced by this recent post. Despite their breakup, she did not lose contact with his family and remains in constant touch. Apart from his sisters, Ankita also has a close bond with Sushant Singh Rajput’s father.

Ankita Lokhande – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Relationship

In a recent conversation with News18, Ankita Lokhande’s mother Vandana revealed that her daughter was in a long relationship with Sushant for seven years. She also cleared that if Ankita wanted to talk about her past relationship, there was nothing wrong with that since the duo had too many memories together. She shared that she hoped for Sushant’s return after their breakup and even continued living in the same apartment they once shared, while Sushant moved on. Vandana also pointed out that her daughter did not intentionally talk about Sushant’s life on national television. She implied that Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar asked about her equation with SSR.

During the family week on the show, Ankita’s mother advised her to be cautious and avoid discussing her past, possibly referring to Sushant Singh Rajput. The ‘Baaghi 3‘ actress has consistently praised Sushant on the show and has openly talked about their relationship and subsequent breakup. However, Vicky Jain’s mother had accused her daughter-in-law of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name to gain sympathy on the reality show.

For the unversed Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The duo later entered the reality show in October, last year. The couple are frequently engaged in heated arguments, often implying divorce or separation after the show ends.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s equation with her husband Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Bos 17!

