Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Lashes out at Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Bhai Had a Pure Heart’

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty in a cryptic post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Lashes out at Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty in a cryptic post. Shweta’s reaction comes amid Rhea’s viral interview at India Today Conclave where she spoke about the backlash, she faced during Sushant’s death case investigation. Shweta took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Blaming the person who has passed on… who can’t defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer you will give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don’t feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth.”

SHETA SINGH KIRTI PENS SLAMS RHEA CHAKRABORTY’S IN CRYPTIC POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT FANS SUPPORT SHWETA SINGH KIRTI

She further added, “Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput”. A fan commented and opined, “Very rightly said di 👏❤️. She is again called for a whitewash and another failed attempt to make her look nice . She completely destroyed Sushant’s life & she will face her karma . Sushant never even imagined bad for anyone not even in his dreams and that is why we are connected here ❤️. Trust me di god will punish her for what she did . Trust me di Lawful Justice as well as Divine Justice will happen with your brother or I can say Our Brother ❤️ and until then we aren’t stopping. Sending you lots of love and Strength”.

RHEA CHAKRABORTY REFLECTS ON MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES IN INDIA

Rhea, in an interaction with India Today told, “Unfortunately, even today if some man is successful and he gets married, and his success ratio drops they will say dekho jab se ye zindagi mein aayi tab se ye iska career kharab ho gaya hai (his career was affected from the time she came in his life). It’s almost like the man had no identity before the woman. Men in India most definitely do not listen to their wives or girlfriends and if they did it would’ve been a much better society… He (Sushant singh Rajput) had his own identity. He came from a small town that made it big in Bollywood which isn’t a mind that can’t be controlled. There is no black magic in this world, let me clear that.” She also stated that, “So when they have somebody who has fame and money, they go like ‘he is depressed toh main kyu kar raha/rahi hu (what am I doing)?’ that is what doesn’t sit well with people. Mental health is completely misunderstood or is slowly getting understood because of this it is very difficult for people to digest the fact that someone who is rich and famous could be mentally affected and depressed. See I could never know the truth of why he did what he did because I don’t live in his life, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill, about what he was going through. I am hoping to hear the truth and the agencies are doing their job and in the right time and right place they will give their verdict.”

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

