Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called the alleged drug chat of Rhea Chakraborty a criminal offense and wants action to be taken against her. Shweta took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked the CBI to take action against Rhea. “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat,” wrote Shweta on her unverified Twitter account. She also shared the clip of a news report that declared: “Sushant was administered something without his knowledge. That ultimately led to his death: Sushant Singh’s family lawyer”. Also Read - Show-Cause Notice to Cooper Hospital For Allowing Rhea Chakraborty to Access Mortuary During Sushant Singh Rajput's Postmortem



Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer said on Tuesday that she has never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test. He stated, “Rhea never consumed drugs in her life time. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats have been accessed by new channel Times Now, which allege her usage and dealing of drugs. One message, in particular, has raised many eyebrows. There is a message from Jaya Saha to Rhea which reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea and her family has been accused by the late actor’s father of abetting his son’s suicide, among other charges.

The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant twice along with the forensic team and Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant. In the last four days, it has also twice visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for two months and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done. The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members.