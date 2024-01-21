Home

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Pens Heartfelt Note For ‘Sona Sa Bhai’ on His Birth Anniversary – WATCH Unseen Clips!

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video on Instagram featuring all of the actor's happiest moments as a way to remember and honour him on his birth anniversary - WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput has been part of several Bollywood hits, including MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, PK, Kedarnath and several others before he left for his heavenly abode. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note to mark his 38th birth anniversary. She also an unseen shared a clip of Sushant Singh’s happiest moments on her Instagram. His sisters have frequently supported him or shared heartfelt recollections of their brother following his death in 2020. The birthday note for ‘sona sa bhai’ read, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput Sushant Day #sushantmoon (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 38th Birth Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

She further wrote, “Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him,” in the comment section. The video left his fans extremely emotional. They dropped teary eyes and heart emojis in the comment section.

