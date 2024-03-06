Home

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Questions CBI, Makes Shocking Allegations, ‘If It Was A Suicide…’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Questions CBI, Makes Shocking Allegations, ‘If It Was A Suicide…’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent podcast made big allegations regarding his brother's demise. She also claims that the CBI is yet to give information on the development of the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Questions CBI, Makes Shocking Allegations, ‘If It Was A Suicide…’

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput gave the film industry an unexpected shock with his tragic demise. Recently Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made a few big allegations against the authorities. In a recent conversation, Sushant’s sister insisted that her brother’s death was not just a case of suicide. SSR’s sister urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to act quickly so that they could uncover the hidden truth. For the unversed, the Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Many had their say on this tragic death of Sushant, while some believed he died of suicide and others felt it might be a well-planned strategy.

Sushant Singh’s Sister Makes Big Allegations, ‘His Room Was Locked’

During a conversation with the popular YouTuber Ranvir Allahbadia, Sushant Singh’s sister expressed her plead to the authorities to look forward to dealing with his brother’s tragic demise. Shweta expressed, “We can really come together and plead to CBI to tell us what exactly happened. There was not enough space the between bed and the fan to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you have to return the keys. The person who deals with that apartment told us that the keys of his room were missing. Why? Where did it go? They had given the keys (sic).” She further revealed, “Sushant never used to lock his room’s door. That day, his door was locked. All nearby CCTVs were also not working that day. There are a lot of things which do not make sense (sic).”

Shweta Singh Urges The Authorities To Set Up An Inquiry

While Sushant’s family found it difficult to accept their son’s fate. Shweta insisted the authorities to dig up the case to find evidence related to Sushant’s case. Shweta Singh further added, “They are the best investigators in the country. They will be able to figure out something. I am sure they will find out something. If it was a suicide, tell us about it, tell us how did it happen (sic).”

Taking a look at Sushant Singh’s demise had deeply affected their family. Shweta Singh in her podcast revealed that her family has suffered a lot and they are yet to be informed about the inquiry related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s unexpected death. Shweta expressed, “ “There should be some sensitivity. There’s a family who has gone through such grief. They do not know what happened to their brother. They should feel sensitive and at least tell us. We pleaded for the CBI enquiry. We know nothing as of now. Think of how we would feel. We were very hopeful regarding CBI. We are still hopeful that they will tell us everything (sic).”

She concluded by stating, “I am not an investigator, I cannot investigate the case. I was not allowed to enter Bhai’s flat. I haven’t seen his flat where it all happened. I cannot investigate. I want CBI to tell us what happened. Whatever happened, give us proof and let us know (sic).”

What are your views on Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise? Do you think the authorities would accept Shweta’s plea?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.