Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti who recently took to Facebook to dedicate an open letter to her late brother deleted all her posts and opted for several security filters. No one can see her posts or her profile anymore. She also deleted her cover picture and profile picture. Shweta is an avid social media user and updated everyone about the rituals which will be performed in Patna. She also mentioned about the immersion of the late actor's ashes in the wee hours of Thursday.

Here's what the letter read as, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok… I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona… sorry for all the pain u had to go through…if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u. Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. You will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Whereever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally.

All my dear ones…. I know it is testing time… but whenever there is choice…. choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive…. forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles…. be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!! #Sushantsinghrajput." (sic)

All my dear ones…. I know it is testing time… but whenever there is choice…. choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive…. forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles…. be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!! #Sushantsinghrajput.” (sic)

Shweta Singh Kirti had shared an adorable post where she spoke about her 5-year-old son’s courage to accept the death news and also encouraged everyone to be strong.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock the Bollywood industry. As per police reports, Sushant committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, 14th June 2020. The news about his tragic death has created a huge uproar on social media. Shweta Singh Kirti couldn’t attend the funeral because of COVID-19 crisis.