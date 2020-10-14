Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been actively seeking justice for her late brother, has now deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on the day of his four-month death anniversary. However, the family has not put out any clarification on their official Twitter handle on why Shweta deleted her social media accounts. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Raids Raabta Director Dinesh Vijan’s Office And Home, Payments Made to SSR Under Scanner

Last night, Shweta posted an inspiring video of Sushant to remember him on his four-month death anniversary. She had written sharing the video, “A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant. (sic)” In the video, Sushant was seen training hard for his films. He was seen cycling, jogging, and running. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Subramanian Swamy Questions Why Orange Juice Glass Was Not Preserved

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The AIIMS team re-evaluated his autopsy report and concluded he was not murdered but committed suicide and have submitted their report to CBI. Along with CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also investigating the money-laundering angle and drug angle respectively in the death case. Also Read - While Bollywood Actors Support Filmmakers Who Moved HC Against Two News Channels, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Disappointment

As per the latest reports, ED officials have put a raid at Raabta Director, Dinesh Vijan’s Mumbai residence to probe the financial angle in the money-laundering case. According to India Today, ED is investigating the payments made to the late actor by Dinesh in 2016. He has been quizzed by the ED twice and also asked to furnish documents related to payment made to the actor as the signing amount.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau.