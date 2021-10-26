Chhichhore won National Award: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last big screen film Chhichhore bagged the award for the Best Hindi Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti could not be happier. Taking to Twitter, Shweta thanked the film’s team for dedicating the win to her late brother. “Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore,” she tweeted. Alongside the emotional note, Shweta posted a throwback picture of Sushant sharing smiles with the cast and crew of Chhichhore.Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence Over His Delhi Visit Amid Allegations of Corruption

Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! 🙏 It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride pic.twitter.com/U3nW6DupyW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 25, 2021



Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday in the capital. The two remembered Sushant during the ceremony. "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him," Tiwari and Nadiadwala said.

A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank you @initeshtiwari for this special movie! We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput ♥️ – #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/YfxCxz95Mc — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) October 25, 2021



Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai.