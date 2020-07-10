Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pays an emotional tribute for her baby brother on June 10, Friday as she remembers him. She took to Instagram to share a compilation of videos of Sushant with a heartfelt song which will make you watch it on loop. The IGTV on Instagram comprises small snippets of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, right from him writing letters, reading books, playing Table Tennis to working out and prepping for his role as a cricketer for MS Dhoni film and even watching the film sitting alone on the couch. Also Read - Dil Bechara News: Mukesh Chhabra Reveals Farah Khan Choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput's Song For Free

However, the video shared by his sister makes us all emotional and teary-eyed. The song which runs in the background is Vienna from Billy Joel. We will be going to miss Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Dil Bechara Song Twitter Reaction: Netizens Get Emotional Seeing Sushant Singh Rajput Onscreen

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen videos here:

A few days back, Shweta shared a handwritten note by the late actor given to her some time back. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded the photo of the card with a few heart emojis. The heart-warming message reads, “She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput case is under investigation and police have now sent the green cloth for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina.