Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a new turn with his father filing an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in Patna for abetment to suicide. The late actor's family was not convinced with the interrogation process by Mumbai Police so, therefore, they took the help of Patna Police. Sushant's father KK Singh has lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Sushant's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti who keeps remembering him by sharing old videos and pics, recently posted a picture from her brother's prayer meet and talks about getting justice. She captions the post as, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".

In the comment section, she again wrote, "I request don't use bad language for anyone..but never stop standing up for the right."

View this post on Instagram If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 28, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

A few days ago, Shweta had shared screenshot of her last WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput that happened on June 10, four days before he died of suicide.

Sushant’s father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives committed fraud and pressurised the actor for financial gains. Sushant’s father alleged that Chakraborty “got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs”. “They asked my son to leave his residence saying there were ghosts which impacted Sushant’s mind. Later Sushant stayed at a resort along with Rhea’s family. They kept saying that Sushant needs medical treatment as he has some mental issues,” the complaint alleged.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Rhea had earlier demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant’s suicide case.