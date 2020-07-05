Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a handwritten note by the late actor given to her some time back. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded the photo of the card with a few heart emojis. The heart-warming message reads, “She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Reacts on Nepometer: It's a Small Tribute to Him, Not For Profit Voluntary Effort

A few days back, she also shared a throwback picture of Sushant with her daughter and wrote, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu #sushantsinghrajput.” A few days ago, Shweta had shared a picture from their Patna home along with a goodbye note. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are…. we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput.”

Earlier, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has issued an official statement in connection with the case. The statement reads, "I want to make it very clear that neither my party, nor it's various wings are involved in any such controversies/news being spread. Kindly take note of this. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput case is under investigation and police have now sent the green cloth for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. A police source was quoted as saying by the news agency, “Besides viscera from the actor’s body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report. To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check the pattern of ligature marks around the actor’s neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of ‘tensile strength’ analysis.”