Rhea Chakraborty's recent claims on a news channel have made several headlines on almost all the platforms. Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and people close to him knew that he was not that type of a person who would do drugs or commit suicide. After Ankita Lokhande, SSR's sister Shweta Singh Rajput slammed Rhea Chakraborty's claims made on national TV. She shared a series of tweets mentioning that 'Bhai should have never met that girl', 'You have guts to come on National Media'.

Shweta tweeted, "I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists… what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow"

The second tweet reads as, "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput".

Shweta shared a flight ticket of January 2020 and wrote: “As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus”.

“The The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus”, she added in another tweeted.

Shweta also alleged in another tweet that even after flying down to India, she didn’t get to meet her brother Sushant because by that time he had left Chandigarh due to continuous calls from Rhea. “Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow”, Shweta concluded.

Shweta Singh Kirti demanded Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in connection with the SSR death case. Sushant’s father KK Singh on Thursday openly declared that Rhea had been administering poison to his son for long, and is his murderer.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s death case is being currently investigated by the CBI.