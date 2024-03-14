Home

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Urges PM Modi to Help Speed Up CBI Probe: ‘This is The 45th Month Since Bhai…’

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges PM Modi to intervene in the CBI probe and help the family get a closure in the case.

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday reached out to the Prime Minister of India requesting him to intervene in his brother’s death case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been working on the case for almost four years but nothing substantiated has come out of the probe yet. In her new video going viral on social media, Shweta urges PM Modi to intervene and speed up the case. She also talks about the fans and those who have been waiting to get justice after the untimely death of the actor.

Shweta complains about the lack of updates in her video and mentions the prolonged period of 45 months that the CBI has already taken. She further speaks on the importance of PM’s involvement and highlights how it will help accelerate the probe and provide solace to the hearts which have been grieving for almost four years now. “45 months since my brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, and we still seek answers. PM Modi ji, kindly help us know the progress of the CBI investigation. Justice for Sushant is our plea. @narendramodi #JUSTICEFORSSRPENDING (sic)” she writes in the caption of her post on Instagram. Check the viral video here:

Shweta goes on to talk about the sense of urgency and sensitivity that CBI should acknowledge while delivering a closure to Sushant’s family and thousands of his fans. She highlighted the importance of extracting ‘answers’ and how it’s high time for the national probing agency to provide concrete evidence and clarity regarding the events leading to SSR’s sudden death. Shweta added how she is determined to find out the truth behind her brother’s death and PM Modi’s involvement will only help reaffirm her faith in the authorities.

Sushant, known for his brilliant performances in Hindi movies and TV shows, was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His demise sparked an outrage on social media and several fans started a ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ campaign. After Bihar’s Chief Minister wrote to the Central government in the case, CBI got a hold of the probe and began to investigate. There’s no clarity in the case so far.

