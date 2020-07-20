Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pays an emotional tribute for her baby brother on Sunday, as she remembers and misses him. She took to Instagram to share a compilation of the late actor’s beautiful videos with a heartfelt song which will make you watch it on loop. The IGTV on Instagram comprises small snippets of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, right from him drawing, drink tea from a roadside stall, playing guitar, spending time with his dog, car driving, sketching Lord Shiva, and prepping for his role as a cricketer for MS Dhoni film. Also Read - Suicide or Murder: Poster of The Film Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Out

At the end of the video, Sushant can be seen grooving to Govinda’s Sona Kitna Sona Hai song with dog Fudge. The caption in the video says ‘In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput’. Shweta also captioned the post and wrote, “My Forever Star 🌟 A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it! Also Read - SSR Case: Shekhar Suman Says 'Evidence Will be Removed' by The Time Govt Allows CBI Inquiry

Sushant’s sister had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and had shared a picture with him. Alongside it, she had written, “It has been a month since you left us…but your presence is still felt so strongly…. Love you Bhai. Hope u always stay eternally happy.”

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14. Fans and family are still in shock as they don’t believe it’s the case of suicide. They are demanding a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This includes actor Shekhar Suman who is requesting the officials to look into the matter and conduct an even more rigorous inquiry through the CBI since last month. He alleges that it will be too late if a CBI probe is not permitted in the case now.