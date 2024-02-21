Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Reveals SSR’s Spirit Guided Her Once To Find Her AirPods

Home

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh in a podcast recently revealed that her brother once helped her to find the lost AirPods. She also revealed that SSR was whispering into her ears and it was not spooky- WATCH

Mumbai: During a recent interview with Shweta Singh Kirti, who is the sister of later actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently shared the couch on a podcast with Preetika Rao. In her talk show, Sushant’s sister emphasised the situation when she was able to feel Sushant’s spirit guiding her, during the conversation, Shweta talked about the pain of losing her brother. She also revealed a moment when she could hear Shushant’s voice after his demise. Read along.

Shweta Singh Talks About The Special Bond She Shared with Sushant Singh Rajput

She mentioned that she had an “adorable” connection with Sushant because they were similar in age. “I have sensed his presence on many occasions. Our relationship was very sweet and we were almost like siblings,” she explained.

Shweta further revealed the incident when she heard Sushant’s voice after his demise. She revealed, “I lost my AirPods toh I was looking for it everywhere and I was not able to find it. Toh bhai dheere se mere kaan mein bolta hain (he softly whispered in my ear), I felt it like his voice and his husky voice and everything. Tumhara AirPod tumhare curtain ke peeche hain. Jao waha par mil jayega on the window sill (Your AirPods are behind the curtain on the window sill.) (sic)”

Shweta confidently mentioned in the podcast that she didn’t find this spooky instead she stated that she said that it was a good way to stay connected with your brother after his demise.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s video:

Fans React To Shweta Singh’s Experience

Netizens on social media were happy to know that Suhsant’s sister was able to experience the incident. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput rushed into the comment box section and couldn’t stop expressing what Shweta had shared. An Instagram user wrote, “Look at the happiness while she is talking about him.. it’s priceless… I really want people to get punished who have separated her with his lovely brother (sic).”

The second user commented, “That’s with sisters. Brothers will never leave them alone (sic).” The third user penned, “Yes, we think this physical body is everything. The soul is far beyond powerful than this dusty physical body (sic).” The fourth commented, “I can’t express how I felt after knowing, you can still feel his presence….the best feeling to feel ever (heart emoji) (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

The M.S Dhoni actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. After his death, the actor made the headlines for months and brought up unexpected names in limelight for his death. However, his family claimed it was not suicide, yet the Maharashtra Police registered a suicide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.