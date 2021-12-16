Mumbai: TV and Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in Mumbai in a lavish wedding. There were several celebrities who attended their back-to-back pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Those who couldn’t make to these functions, congratulated the couple on Ankita’s Instagram post. One such post was from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. She wished the newlyweds “Congratulations and blessings to the newly wed. Shweta.” Ankita shared stunning pictures from their special day and penned an adorable note in the caption, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!.” Ankita and Vicky looked simply made for each other in the photos.Also Read - ‘Bride Ho Toh Iski Tarah Ho’: Ankita Lokhande Dances Her Heart Out at Wedding Reception in Red Saree - Watch

Ankita and Vicky's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel. For the wedding, the bride opted for a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She completed her bridal look with a long veil paired with heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, groom Vicky Jain opted for an ivory sherwani.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for six years but ended it in 2016. After that, Sushant dated Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Following his death, Ankita had been seeking justice for Sushant.