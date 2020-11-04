Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, have issued a rejoinder to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s reply to their petition to quash the FIR against them filed by the Jalebi actor. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, has accused his sisters of illegally prescribing anxiety and panic attacks medicines to the late actor, days before his death by suicide. Also Read - Drug Case in SSR Death: Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash Who Was Untraceable, Reaches NCB Office For Interrogation

The sisters further said that the case against them was based on 'a concocted story' and 'unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated facts, speculations, and a misleading complaint.'

As per the Times of India report, the sisters have said in their rejoinder, "Rhea has deliberately concealed a letter she had herself written on September 14 to the police in which she conceded that an FIR cannot be registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) IPC."

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer said, “The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offence of having forged a prescription and administered illegally, medicines which were already communicated to Sushant Singh Rajput by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. When SSR expressed his inability to obtain them without a prescription as communicated by him in his messages, the sister obtained a fraudulent prescription from a known doctor who is not a Mental Health Expert who without any consultation prescribed medicines falling under NDPS Act by falsely depicting that SSR was a OPD registered person, when SSR was very much in Mumbai. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai.”

“SSR was consulting 5 Doctors in Mumbai who had advised him to abstain from Narcotic Substances as he was being treated for Mental Health issues. Since SSR refused to accede to Rhea’s suggestion to follow the advice of the Mumbai Doctors, her departure from SSR home was inevitable, as per the wishes of SSR. The Replies filed by CBI and Mumbai Police are before you all. It is for the Nation to Determine who is carrying out their duties according to law and who is colluding with whom. Satya Meva Jayate. The Bombay High Court is hearing the matter on Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020”, he added.

The statement came after Mumbai Police claimed that they had to file a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters as they were ‘duty-bound’ to file an FIR as the complaint lodged against them by Rhea ‘disclosed commission of offence’.