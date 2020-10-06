Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Rhea Chakraborty and Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescriptions for their late brother. The Bandra Police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7 based on the complaint filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in jail in connection with a drug case related to Sushant’s death. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea Update: Bombay High Court To Announce Decision Tomorrow

A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik took up the plea on Tuesday and posted it for hearing on October 13, saying there was no urgency. In the complaint, Rhea accused Sushant's sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar of forging prescription of medicines given to the late actor for anxiety that was prohibited under the NDPS act.

In the petition, Sushant's sisters claimed the FIR was filed based on media reports and the complaint was fraught with material irregularities and discrepancies. Sushant's sisters also claimed that there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint that the medicines were prescribed on June 8, the day Sushant asked Rhea to leave his house and the complaint was lodged on September 7.

The petition said, “A bare perusal of the complaint and the FIR shows it does not make out any cognisable offence. The drugs that have sought to be allegedly given by Dr Tarun Kumar are not banned drugs.”

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court extended the judicial custody of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20, in a drug-related case that came up as part of an investigation into the death of Rhea’s boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.