An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput is doing rounds on the internet when he was a part of choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance troupe before becoming an actor in 2006. As part of the troupe, he was as a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Australia, where they represented India and invited the Commonwealth nations to the 2010 games which were hosted by India in New Delhi.

In videos of Aishwarya's performance, Sushant Singh can be seen dancing right behind her. In one sequence he even lifts her along with a few other back dancers at the end of her performance.

Sushant has spoken about his experience of working as a backup dancer in Davar's troupe in several interviews after he became a star.

The old dance video started trending on Thursday after the former Miss World paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote in her Instagram story, “Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones.”

Sushant was just 34 when he was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday, July 14. His last rites were performed in the presence of his family and friends on Monday.

Sushant was suffering from depression and was even under medication for the same. One of Sushant’s house-helps saw the body and immediately informed the police. While investigating, the police found some medical reports and antidepressants.