Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who left for heavenly abode had one of the warmest smiles. It's been more than a week since he passed away and there are many unfounded conspiracy theories related to his death that have swirled online such as nepotism, mental illness, and relationships that gone wrong. An interview video of the late actor is doing rounds on the internet where he was asked about his biggest fear. To which, Sushant said says that it's, probably, death.

In the video, the trade analyst and journalist asked him because he has seen a close one dying. Sushant had replied "Probably death, also because three hours that I sleep, I don't know who I am. So, that not knowing who you are is very, slightly scary. And probably that happens when you die too."

At that point of time, Sushant said it in a lighter way as a joke but, now, after he is not here, this video is making all his fans emotional. The video has gone viral and watched by millions.

The caption from this long post read as, “Come and take me with you Sushant , you promised to be always there for me , you promised that we both will be together forever and you put this emoji for me ✊❤️ forever and ever , don’t break your promises Sushant . We agreed that we are one soul in 2 bodies and I am mixed with your blood , I am just a reflection of your heart and charm . Do you remember how much you were happy hearing this from me.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was a self-made artist who climbed the ladder of success through hard work and determination. The man was passionate about his work and loved watching films.

While Sushant will always be remembered for his spectacular roles, the role that made him a household name was in the 2016 film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ where he played the ace cricketer MS Dhoni.