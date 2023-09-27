Sushant Singh Rajput’s Unseen Photo Enjoying Aloo Paratha Makes SSR Fans Emotional

Home

Mukesh Chhabra shared an unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying aloo paratha with his mother. Fans of SSR get emotional.

There is no single day when Sushant Singh Rajput is not being missed. SSR passed away three years ago on June 14, 2020, and since then the investigation into his unfortunate demise has not reached a logical conclusion yet. Sushant’s close friend, casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently got emotional when he shared a heart-touching throwback photo of Sushant with his late mother enjoying a late-night meal – aloo parathas.

Mukesh Chhabra’s mother passed away last year. In the post, Mukesh remembered the cherished moment of the two and expressed how these two would be enjoying their meals in heaven above. The caption read, “Found this picture mom and Sushant enjoying aloo parathas ! I am sure both of them must be enjoying now also Aaram se upper Beth Kar”.

Within a few minutes, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti captioned, “Such a beautiful picture, that is for sharing. ❤️🙏”.

Mukesh Chhabra shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhabra Mukesh Csa (@castingchhabra)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans reacted on the post

Mukesh Chhabra directed Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara. Earlier he revealed how excited he was for Paani. During a recent conversation, Mukesh said, “He said no to so many films just because of Paani. Logo ko laga ki woh star ban gaya hai toh issi liye he was acting arrogant, but he was genuinely happy and excited about the film. Everyone wants to work with Shekhar Kapur. I was there when he was confirmed for the film. Jaise bacche ko khilona mil jaata hai aur woh khush ho jaata hai, waise hi he was very happy after the news. Unfortunately, the film didn’t happen.”

