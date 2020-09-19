Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is being investigated by the three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). AIIMS forensics team will reportedly submit its findings to the investigating agency on September 20. Meanwhile, Zee News has accessed an unseen video of the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Muzaffarpur Court Orders Salman Khan, Karan Johar And 7 Others to Appear

In the video, Sushant can be seen sitting in the balcony of his residence in Mumbai, making paper planes. He can be seen enjoying the moment as he makes paper planes. In the clip, a pack of cigarettes, two mugs, water bottles and a few other items are kept on the table. As per the Zee News report, the video is from April 2020, two months before his demise, and the clip dismisses the suicide theory.

Meanwhile, in what seems to be sheer negligence on the part of Mumbai Police or the medical board which conducted an autopsy on late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, the all-important viscera extracted from the body was not preserved properly. The viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is “of very less quantity and degenerated”, highly placed sources in AIIMS revealed to IANS. Till late Friday evening, the viscera, which holds the key in ascertaining the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, was being tested at the forensic department of AIIMS in New Delhi.

To confirm if Sushant died of suspected poisoning or drug overdose, the viscera analysis has become the most crucial test for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its medico-legal investigation into the death of the Bollywood star.

After conducting the autopsy on June 15, the medical board comprising five doctors of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai cited “hanging” as the probable cause of death of Sushant.

With inputs from IANS!