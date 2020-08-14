Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video singing a Lord Krishna bhajan ‘Achyutam Keshavam’ goes viral on social media. Two months after his death, the video is circulating on Twitter. Although it was reportedly made in January 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are floored by his singing skills. One wrote on Twitter: “He was a good singer.” Another said: “Saying that he was a bundle of talent is also an understatement.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Sent Late Actor's Mobile Phone For Forensic Examination 3 Weeks After His Death

The third user tweeted: "Such a dynamic, young, talented actor Sushant Singh was. Shame on those who harmed him and those who are stalling the investigations."

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s video. He had a soothing voice:

A lot has happened since Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

The late actor’s family has also demanded a CBI investigation into his death. For this, they have gained support from his fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.



Sushant passed away on June 14. His body was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.