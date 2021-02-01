Twitter on Monday withheld multiple accounts on its social media platform including those linked with the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders against the new contentious central farm laws. Savdhaan India’s narrator and film and TV actor Sushant Singh‘s Twitter account @sushant_says has also been withheld. If we check out his profile, a message by the team reads, “@sushant_says’ account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.” Also Read - ‘May Incite Violence’: Twitter Blocks Over 250 Accounts For Provocative Tweets on Farmers Protest

It has been reported that Sushant Singh’s Twitter account was suspended because he was tweeting in support of the farmers and also allegedly spreading incorrect ‘fake’ information. A case was filed against Caravan Magazine by Delhi Police for spreading fake news, and actor had shared several wrong information from his account. Also Read - 'Kidhar Fas Gaya Re Baba': Rahul Gandhi's Reaction During Budget 2021 Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Besides these, several other individuals and organisational accounts, including one of a media outlet, were also withheld, even as debates started on social media over the development. According to Twitter, when an account is withheld, it means the social media platform was compelled to withhold the entire account specified in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Also Read - Is The Govt's Proposal on Ban of Private Cryptocurrency Justified? Take This Twitter Poll & Have Your Say

The development comes in the wake of violence in Delhi on Republic Day on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers protesting the new agriculture laws which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to over a hundred people, including police personnel.

The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital's borders since November-end.