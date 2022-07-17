Sushmita Gives Befitting Reply to ‘Gold Digger’ Comments’: Sushmita Sen never minces words when it comes to dealing with trolls and bullies. Sushmita, known for her honest and candid confessions recently came under the radar of moral police and online trolls who called her out for dating Lalit Modi. Celebs often become soft targets of internet bullying and this time Sushmita came under the radar of trolls who made nasty and worse remarks on her personal life. Sushmita gave a befitting yet graceful response for being called a ‘gold digger’ as she is dating the former IPL chairperson. Sushmita posted a picture of herself in a black swimsuit sitting at an infinity pool with her back facing the camera. The former Miss Universe captioned her post as, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. 🤗👍.”Also Read - Rahul Khanna Goes Almost Naked to Reveal Something BIG; Malaika Arora - Dia Mirza's Reactions Win Internet

Check out this post shared by Sushmita shared on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Also Read - Lalit Modi Slams Media For TROLLING Him With Sushmita Sen Relationship; Tags Wrong BCCI Account

Sushmita Says, ‘I Prefer Diamonds’

Sushmita further wrote in her post, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!!” Taking a sly jibe at the ‘gold digger’ comment the actor added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!” Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa, Fans Ask 'Where is Palak Tiwari?'

Sushmita Thanks Her Fans, Well Wishers

Sushmita thanked her fans and well wishers for supporting her and stated, “I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! 🤗❤️👍” She concluded her post as, “I love you guys!!!#stayblessed #stayhappy #rise #duggadugga 😍❤️💃🏻🎶 #yourstruly.”

For more updates on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi, check out this space at India.com.