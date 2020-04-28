The year 1994 was a very memorable year as both the current Indian beauties, Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen participated in the Miss India pageant 1994 and it was impossible to guess that which one will take away the crown. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Reveals She Got Her Miss India Gown Stitched By a Sarojini Nagar Tailor, Old Video Goes Viral

During those days, Aishwarya, who was a popular model already, was everyone's favourite and this actually made Sushmita think that she should quit the contest as Aishwarya was bound to win. However, Sushmita did not quit and went on to become Miss India 1994. After this, Sushmita won the Miss Universe pageant and Aishwarya won the Miss World pageant. However, during the competition, it was a tie-breaker round that tilted the competition in Sushmita's favour.

During the question and answer round, Aishwarya was asked the question, "If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from 'The Bold & Beautiful' or in Mason Capwell from 'Santa Barbara'?" Aishwarya's answer was, "Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him, and a terrific sense of humour. And that really gels with my character."

The question which was asked to Sushmita was: “What do you know about the textile heritage of your country? How old has it been and what do you prefer to wear personally?” Sush answered, “I think it all started with Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi. It has gone a long way since then, but the basics of Indian textile heritage has been from there.”

In current times, both Sushmita and Aishwarya are two of the most popular Bollywood actresses who have millions of fans from across the globe.