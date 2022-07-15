Sushmita Sen breaks silence on marriage with Lalit Modi: A day after announcing her relationship with former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen took to social media to write that she is in a ‘happy place’ currently. The former Miss Universe shared a lovely picture with her two daughters Renee and Alisah and clarified that she is not married yet.Also Read - Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl Breaks Silence on Her Relationship With Lalit Modi: 'He is Worth it...'

Sushmita Sen makes first post after relationship announcement with Lalit Modi

Sushmita wrote that she has not exchanged any rings with anyone yet and no more clarifications will be given further. The actor also thanked those who wished well for her and cared to participate in her happiness. The caption on Sushmita’s post read, “I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈

Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍

Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄

I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly 🌈(sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita, 46, is dating businessman Lalit Modi, 58. The two have known each for a very long time, however, it was only this year that they began dating each other after the actor announced her breakup with model Rohman Shawl in December 2021. The news of Sushmita-Lalit’s relationship comes as a surprise to many since no one really saw it coming, not even her brother Rajeev Sen who, on Thursday, reacted to the news by saying he was surprised.

Lalit Modi announces relationship with Sushmita Sen

On Thursday evening, Lalit broke the internet by sharing a few pictures of Sushmita posing romantically with him as they travelled the world together. He addressed her as his ‘better half’ in the caption of the post but later made another post to clarify that they aren’t married yet.

The internet hasn’t stopped talking about the relationship since Thursday evening and as we write this, Sushmita and Lalit Modi continue to trend on Twitter!