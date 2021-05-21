Mumbai: It’s been 27 years to actor Sushmita Sen winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. The diva took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated these glorious years of her winning the title. Sushmita shared an old picture from the glamorous event and a long heartfelt post dedicating to mother India. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Pens A Thoughtful Note on ‘How Human Spirit Prevails Every Single Time,’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sushmita Sen thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings and mentioned that the victory in 1994 not only changed her life, it also made history. She wrote, “Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!!🤗❤️ To my Motherland INDIA 🇮🇳…Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines 😍🌈💃🏻 That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever…it made History!!😇👏 #mahalkita Philippines 🇵🇭 for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting😁🤗❤️ Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!!😍❤️ Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!! 🙏🤗❤️ “The abundant Universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs” Choose wisely!!😊❤️👊 #MissUniverse1994 #India Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings…I celebrate with you…ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 😁❤️💃🏻🎵”. Also Read - List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Helping People in Fight Against COVID-19



Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee too celebrated 27 years of her being crowned Miss Universe, Rohman took to his Instagram Stories and showered her with love. He said, “27 years of glory Thank you (Sushmita) for bringing the crown home and thank you for inspiring us eversince #27years #Bestmissuniverseever.”

Renee also took to her Instagram Stories and celebrated the memory. “27 years of creating HISTORY!!!!! Here’s to celebrating you, always Maa,” she wrote with a heart emoji.