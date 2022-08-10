Sushmita Sen recently celebrated her mom’s birthday with a get-together party which was attended by close friends and family members. But what grabbed everyone’s attention and took netizens by surprise was her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s presence at the party. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita held a live session wherein the actress can be seen celebrating birthday of her dance teacher, who she lovingly calls her ‘Maa.’ However fans were quick to spot her ex-boyfriend partying with them.Also Read - Charu Asopa Confirms Divorce With Rajeev Sen Amid Their Viral Selfie: ‘I Share My Problems With Sushmita Sen’

Sushmita and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl announced their breakup in December last year(2021) but they have maintained a cordial relationship with each other even after their separation. Reportedly, Rohman even shares a close bond with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah. According to an etimes report, a source close to the actress had revealed that Rohman is almost like a father figure to her daughters and he’ll always be there for them whenever they need him. The attachment that Sushmita’s girls have with Rohman and vice versa is intact and will never come to an end.

Coming to Sushmita’s mother’s birthday, the actress wished her mom with an adorable post on social media. She wrote: May we always dance to our own tunes…with coordinated steps & combined lack of inhibition!! 😄😍💋💃🏻🎶 Happpyyyyyy Birthday Maa @subhra51 😇😁🤗💃🏻🥰 To your health & happiness always!!! #freespirited #birthdaygirl #maa #nanna 😍💋🌈 I love you soooooo much!!! #duggadugga 🎶🤗💋

Sushmita recently hit the headlines after former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with her. The actress penned a hard-hitting note slamming people for calling her a ‘gold-digger’ for dating Modi.