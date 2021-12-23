Sushmita Sen finally puts an end to the speculations of her breakup with model and long-time beau Rohman Shawl. The Aarya actor confirmed that their relationship was over a long time back and now are just friends. She further revealed on her Instagram post that the love between her and Rohman is still there. Sushmita Sen wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga”.Also Read - Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Talks About Her Father's Reaction To The Show, Says 'He Was Choked With Emotion'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl used to shower love on each other’s Instagram handle. They were mostly part of each other’s special day. The ex-couple never missed a chance to put lovey-dovey photos together on social. After the breakup post, fans call the actor ‘brave’ for maintaining sanity in their bond. Also Read - 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz!' Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Gets Love From Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen

Take a look at Sushmita’s post:

As per a report in E-Times, Rohman has even moved out of her house. He is currently staying at a friend’s place, the report added. Last month, on Sushmita’s birthday, Rohman had shared a super cute throwback picture with the actress. Along with the picture, Rohman wrote a note that read: “Happy Birthday Babush.” He added a couple of heart and hug emojis along with it.

Rohman once spoke on their 15-year age gap that never bothered him. “Men look for maturity, as they aren’t mature enough at any age. When a strong woman enters your life, you realise that you are also capable of much more. She transforms you into a man,” he said.