Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl breaks silence on her relationship with Lalit Modi: Actor Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has reacted to the announcement of her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. On Friday morning, Rohman, who dated Sushmita for a long time, simply wished her well. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he said that everyone should be happy for her and be assured that the man is definitely worth it if she has chosen him as her partner.Also Read - Wait, What! Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Didn’t Know About Her Relationship With Lalit Modi? Says 'I Am Surprised'

The news of Sushmita and Rohman breaking up after years of relationship surfaced earlier this year. A few weeks back, both of them revealed that they continue to stay friends even after the breakup. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Rohman commented on Sushmita and Lalit’s relationship announcement. He said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!” Also Read - Sushmita Sen - Lalit Modi to Marry Soon, Netizens Can't Help But Share Memes - Check Reactions

The entire social media went berserk on the evening of July 14 when Lalit Modi, former IPL Chairman, took to Instagram to share pictures with Sushmita and wrote ‘new beginning’ in the caption of his post. Not just the internet, even Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen said he was surprised and had no idea about her relationship. A few hours later, Modi made another announcement and clarified that he and Sushmita are not married yet. Also Read - Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi Are Dating, Hints at Marriage in Romantic Post - See Photos

Sushmita’s new relationship announcement comes months after she wrote in her Instagram stories that she and Rohman are done with their romantic relationship. In a post dated December 23, 2021, the former Miss Universe wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic).”

Meanwhile, the internet is still trying hard to come to terms with Sushmita and Lalit’s relationship as the two names continue to trend on Twitter.