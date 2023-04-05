Home

Sushmita Sen Exercises With Beau Rohman Shawl, Fans Rejoice Their Latest Workout Video

Sushmita Sen Is Reunited With Ex-Beau, Rohman Shawl, The Couple Is Once Again Dating Each Other

Actress Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering from her heart condition and embracing the daily routine at her own pace. Not just that, she is also seen getting back with her beau Rohman Shawl after announcing the breakup. Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisha and Rohman. Sushmita’s caption read, “Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl… I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

Fans of Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Celebrate Their Togetherness

Fans of Sushmita and Rohman rejoiced after seeing them together working out. A user wrote, “Oh u guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..u both are just so lovely together…just stay this way..it suits u both .much love..😘😘😘🤗🤗”. Another wrote, “Hammm they are back together in relationship, so happy to see them together”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Sushmita Sen suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The Aarya actress informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices.

Reacting to Sushmita’s post, Rohman Shawl wrote on her post, “Thank you teacher sushmitasen47.”

As Sushmita has mentioned in her post, she is gearing up for the shoot of the series Aarya 3.

Sushmita Sen in Taali

Meanwhile, she completed the dubbing for Taali. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. The landmark verdict in the case was delivered in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant — her childhood, transition, and her eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India

