Sushmita Sen Finally Breaks Silence on Getting Trolled Over ‘Taali’ Poster: ‘I Took it Personally’

Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence on Getting Trolled Over ‘Taali’ Poster: Sushmita Sen recently reacted to facing online trolling over the first poster of her upcoming web show Taali. The actress portrays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the series based on the life of Gauri Sawant, director of Sakhi Char Chowghi that helps transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS. Sawant was made the goodwill ambassador of Election Commission in Maharashtra. Sushmita, known for her acting prowess and versatility is all geared up for her web series which stresses upon a sensitive topic. The Taali actress recently opened up on the nasty and sexist remarks posted by trolls on her timeline.

SUSHMITA SEN OPENS UP ON INTERNET BULLYING OVER PORTRAYING A TRANSGENDER ON-SCREEN

In an interaction with News 18, Sushmita said, “The first poster of Taali that I had released had half my face and the clap. I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka (eunuch)’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life.” She further added, “I thanked my stars that I had this opportunity to change this somehow. The only thing that god has given me and blessed my life with are people who love me with all their heart. I know this and I’ve known this for three decades now. I thought that if I can be a medium through which the love that people have for me can be passed on to a community that has longed and ached for it, they deserve to have it.”

Taali will be streaming on Jio Cinemas from August 15, 2023 onwards.

