Mumbai: India is facing probably the worst health crisis it has ever seen. With rising cases of coronavirus, the other big trouble is the lack of oxygen cylinders for the patients. In this difficult time, everyone has come together to do their bit and help the needy, Bollywood celebrities are no different. Several actors are helping citizens in finding oxygen cylinders, plasma and other necessities for those facing the novel coronavirus. Latest on this list is actor Sushmita Sen who arranged a few oxygen cylinders for Delhi’s Shanti Mukand Hospital. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis: 'Situation in Delhi Grim, Please Make A Phone Call...', CM Kejriwal Urges PM Modi

Sushmita Sen took to Twitter mentioning that she has arranged a few oxygen cylinders but asked fans to find a way to send them over from Mumbai. “This is deeply heartbreaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way,” she wrote. Also Read - Delhi's Max Hospital Withdraws ‘No New Patient Admission’ Order After Receiving Oxygen Supply

However, when fans were trying to give suggestions and options to Sushmita to send the oxygen over to Delhi, a person also attacked the actor for the same. He criticised Sen for sending oxygen to Delhi while Mumbai also needs it. “If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai,” the social media user wrote. To this, Sushmita replied, “Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can.”

Sushmita later took to Twitter informing that the hospital had received oxygen from elsewhere.