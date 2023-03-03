Sushmita Sen Heart Attack Update: Actress Experienced Chest Discomfort While Shooting

Home

Sushmita Sen Heart Attack Update: The actress reportedly experienced chest discomfort while shooting before undergoing angioplasty.

Sushmita Sen Heart Attack Update: Sushmita Sen is one of the most revered Bollywood actresses who is celebrated by celebs and fans for her bold and fearless persona. The brave mom to two daughters recently suffered a heart attack and is slowly recovering post angioplasty. Sushmita updates about the same on her Instagram after her treatment. She has always been hailed for her choices in professional and personal life and living her life with utmost dignity. The Arya actress has always been vocal about her relationships and the men she has dated. Sushmita has never shied away from answering questions about her personal life and has taken pride in her decisions. An ETimes report recently gave the details of her health condition.

SUSHMITA SEN IS FEELING PERFECTLY FINE

Sushmita underwent the angioplasty procedure at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on February 27, 2023 and was discharged on March 1, 2023. “Sushmita was shooting for one of her assignments, when she developed discomfort in her chest. She was examined by a medical professional on the set and then she was immediately taken to the hospital. Sushmita was back home on March 1 and she was feeling perfectly fine,” as reported by ETimes. Revealing about her condition, the actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote “…most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed I do have a big heart. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action..will do so in another post!”.

SUSHMITA SEN UNDERWENT ANGIOPLASTY

At the hospital, the cardiologist and a team of doctors attended to Sushmita and the angioplasty procedure was recommended to her. The procedure was non-invasive and was done with a small incision, but Sushmita was required to be hospitalised to monitor her vitals and observe the functions of her newly installed stent,” as reported by ETimes.

Sushmita debuted in the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak. She later went on to do popular roles in the movies Biwi No. 1 (1999), Chingaari (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Aankhen (2002) among others.

Sushmita debuted in the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak. She later went on to do popular roles in the movies Biwi No. 1 (1999), Chingaari (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Aankhen (2002) among others.