Sushmita Sen is currently on a vacation in the exotic Maldives along with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress has been sharing the glimpses on Instagram wherein we can see her chilling in the pool. Donning a black monokini 46-year-old Sushmita once again proved that age is just a number. Sharing a video, Sushmita wrote: “I want YOU to know…you’re the love of my life. I love you guys!! #duggadugga”. In the next post, she can be seen relaxing near a swimming pool. She captioned the image as: “#bliss (red heart emoticon) #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Heading for Separation, Months After Welcoming Their First Baby?

Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen has also shared several posts from Maldives. She posted two stunning mirror selfies donning in a black monokini and captioned it as “esprit d’aventure (spirit of adventure)”.

Menawhile, as Sushmita is having the time of her life in Maldives, there are several reports claiming that the actress’ brother and his wife are heading for separation owing to compatibility issues. According to ETimes TV report, there have been compatibility issues between them both for a long time but now they are unable to patch up after fights like before. The report further adds that the Sen family tried their best to save the couple’s marriage but things are not working out between them. They have reportedly decided to end their marriage and have taken the legal route.

On work front, Sushmita was last seen in her debut web series Aarya. The series was nominated in the International Emmys in the Best Drama Series category in 2021.