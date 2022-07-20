Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship news: A lot has been discussed and debated about Sushmita Sen’s personal life lately. The former Miss Universe is dating businessman Lalit Modi and that has become a cause of trolling for many social media users. On Tuesday, noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt spoke about Sushmita and how she has always been someone living life on her own terms.Also Read - Opinion: Leave Sushmita Sen Out Of Your 'Crab Mentality'. Let's Talk About These 5 World Issues Instead

Bhatt, who is known for his way of articulation, spoke to ETimes and said he remembers her as a woman who would follow her heart and do what she thinks is right. "I always remember her fondly. She was an unusual girl. What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates. My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their own terms," he said.

Bhatt, who has directed Sushmita in the 1996 movie Dastak, added that people should let people live their lives on their own terms. He said, "And also if you don't want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms."

Sushmita and Lalit Modi announced their relationship on social media last weekend. Their post broke the internet and many users started trolling the actor for dating a rich man. In no time, the former Miss Universe and one of the most celebrated actors in the industry was declared a ‘gold digger.’ Not for long though. Sushmita made a beautiful post later in which she gracefully responded back to the entire trolling and mentioned that she still buys her own diamonds.