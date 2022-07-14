Sushmita Sen’s Brother Didn’t Know About Her Relationship With Lalit Modi: Sushmita Sen – Lalit Modi have become one hot couple hours after the latter confirmed their relationship status on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Sushmita – Lalit’s wedding speculations and dating news spread like wildfire across the gossip mills. Sushmita, who has always been candid and honest about her relationships was seen in candid and romantic pictures in the social media posts shared by Lalit Modi. Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen has now reacted to her sister’s relationship and new found love with the former IPL chairman. Rajeev in response to the news told India Today, “I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this.”Also Read - Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi Are Dating, Hints at Marriage in Romantic Post - See Photos

Lalit Modi Feels Over The Moon

Lalit Modi had first tweeted his world tour pictures with Sushmita calling her his better half. When netizens started speculating if the duo are married, Modi posted a clarification tweet. Modi captioned his tweet as, "Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." In his first tweet he had written, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."