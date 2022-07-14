Sushmita Sen – Lalit Modi to Marry Soon: Sushmita Sen’s personal life is always in the headlines and the actor has always been upfront and vocal about the same. Sushmita’s romantic pictures with Indian businessman and former IPL founder Lalit Modi have gone viral on the internet. Modi, recently shared his global tour with family and better half Sushmita’s pictures on his tweet post. Modi also added heart emojis and smileys in his tweet. Netizens in no time came up with marriage speculations and the 56-year-old businessman had to write a clarification tweet saying he is only dating Sushmita, however, marriage may happen in future. Modi captioned his tweet as, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” adding folded hands emojis to his post.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket Score, Lords: Kohli-Pant Depart Quickly, England On Top

Check out Lalit Modi’s tweet on wedding rumours with Sushmita:

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Twitterati came up with hilarious memes and one-liners on the microblogging site. A netizen commented, "Tweet wasted." another person wrote, "Dil tod hi diya tha pehli tweet mein." A user also tweeted, "Sir ye kis line me aa gaye aap."

Check out the twitter reactions:

Wiki is pretty fast though 🤔. pic.twitter.com/j2MtNOhOlC — Rashmi Mathangi (@rashmimathangi) July 14, 2022

Dil tod hi diya tha pehli tweet mein 😭 — Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) July 14, 2022



Lalit Kumar Modi was the founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008–10. Modi was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2005–10. He has also served as the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15), and as the Vice President of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actor and former Miss Universe 1994. The actor was recently seen in two seasons of the thriller series Aarya.

