With never-ending hours and days of lockdown and no excuse for procrastination in sight, workout and its mere thoughts have really knocked out all shades of blue in us but keep them at bay is Sushmita Sen's recent video. Crossing over 2 lakh views, Sushmita's sultry video is enough to set our screens on fire this summer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a video featuring her working out at her home. Dressed in black athleisure wear, Sushmita aced some yoga positions effortlessly which made it seem like the diva did not possess any bones in her body. Giving us enough motivation to take us through the rest of the week, Sushmita captioned the video, "This #voice #vibes #waves #workinprogress "breaking inertia & learning to flow" #passionatelyyours #yourstruly I love you guys!!! A poem by Akua Naru (sic)."

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback on screen with web series Aarya. The former Miss Universe will be seen after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show was slated to be launched on March 29. Sushmita was stationed in Rajasthan for the web series shoot where she visited different cities from Jaipur to Udaipur and other parts of Rajasthan.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The shoot went on floors in December 2019 and the story is set in Rajasthan. Sushmita plays the titular role.