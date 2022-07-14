Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is dating former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The two will tie the knot soon in the presence of their family members. First chairman and commissioner of the Indian T20 tournament Lalit Modi took to his Twitter handle to announce the good news and calls Sushmita her better half! “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓”.Also Read - Sushmita Sen Reveals Mahesh Bhatt Publicly Insulted Her On Sets Of Actress' Debut Film Dastak

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Fans speculated that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are married

As soon as Lalit Modi's tweet was out, fans and friends of the two started speculating that the couple is married. Soon after the new beginning tweet, However, Lalit Modi clarified they are 'just dating'. "Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said.

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The photos of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi show how close they are since a long time. A few pics of the two are from their old times when they were just friends. Rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s affair used to float in 2010 when Lalit was running things as the IPL Czar.

Who is Lalit Modi?

Lalit Kumar Modi was the founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008–10. Modi was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2005–10. He has also served as the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15), and as the Vice President of the Punjab Cricket Association.